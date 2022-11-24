Not Available

Identical twins Andy and Pete Goodwynn have been side-by-side since the womb. But that’s about to change… As their high school graduation nears, Pete plans to marry Maggie, the love of his life, and head off to school to become a preacher. Andy, who wants nothing to do with God, has no plans, no direction, and seemingly no future. But in a cruel twist of fate—orchestrated by a rival for Maggie’s heart—their lives are forever altered. Can the brothers gain vengeance on those who have taken away from them all that matters?