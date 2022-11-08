Not Available

This is the story of the incredible life of Karen Blixen/ Isak Dinesen − a story just as dramatic as her own fantastic tales. It is a story about a formidable and extraordinary woman, a vain eccentric, and a very sensitive human being, whose life was characterized by great ups and downs. The documentary takes the viewer on a journey through the author's life as described by many of those who were close to her. A journey that not only documents her extraordinary life, her extensive travels and the people she encountered-but one which also depicts the era in which she lived. A time of adventure, eccentric aristocrats, and of unending possibility and immeasurable hardship. Introduced by actress Meryl Streep, Karen Blixen−Out of this World tells the real story behind the inspiration for the Academy Award winning film, Out of Africa.