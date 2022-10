Not Available

Karen discovers, after 10 years of marriage, she has left behind her dreams devoting herself to home chores and realizes it has been a mistake that cost her her youth. She decides then to separate and go in search of a life of its own. With her savings she rents a room in the center of Bogota and tries to get a job, but her age and inexperience makes it difficult. Karen will have to decide between returning to the stability of a relationship or facing life for herself.