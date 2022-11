Not Available

A tragic side-issue of the Armenian genocide of 1915 and 1916, was the imprisonment of women and children in Turkish and Kurd harems, a fate which overtook probably a full 200,000 women and children. In 1922 the "League of Nations" granted the first money to the liberation of women and children, and Karen Jeppe started working. This is a documentary film about the liberation of women in the desert of Der Zor. Filmed in 1926.