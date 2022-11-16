Karen Morgan: Go Dawgs!

Not Available

A former trial attorney, she moved from the courtroom to comedy after being selected as a Finalist on Nickelodeon TV’s Search for the Funniest Mom in America. Karen’s clean humor brings laughter to theatres, performing arts centers, corporate events and fundraisers around the country. Her TV appearances include Nick at Nite, Live at Gotham, and ads for companies like Wal-Mart and Zyrtec. Karen lives in Cumberland, Maine with her husband, three kids and a big dumb dog. She drives really well in the snow.