Kårhusockupationen

Not Available

"The Invasion of the Student Union" - Stockholm, Sweden, May 24th. It all started as a regular student meeting, evolved into a mass-meeting and an invasion of the house, with all ended three days later. The students were primarily upset regarding a draft about a changed curriculum in higher education. They also pursued various political dogmas. The angry students called out for the responsible minister of the government. This happened to be Olof Palme. He arrived at the mass-meeting where he suffered much criticism.