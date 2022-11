Not Available

Catboy Karl and his friends Pnett the bunny and Lolo the squirrel live in a small town with a rickety bell-tower made of the strangest collection of blocks, bits, and peices. Three tiems a day, an old man rings the bell in the tower and keeps the life of the town on track. When he fails to ring one day, nobody knows when to eat lunch. Karl decides to go and find out what's happened, and opens the door to adventures.