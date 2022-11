Not Available

Acclaimed Austrian maestro Karl Böhm rehearses with the Vienna Philharmonic and leads the orchestra in a 1970 performance of composer Richard Strauss's "Don Juan, Op. 20" in this film, which captures Bohm's rehearsal and conducting techniques. Bohm, who was a friend of Strauss, regularly revived his operas and was an expert in interpreting the German composer's music, is seen here at his conducting best at the Musikvereinssaal.