Karl Hess: Toward Liberty

A look at Karl Hess, libertarian intellectual and activist, from his background as a magazine editor in his youth to his work as a Republican speechwriter, as he became simultaneously a writer for Barry Goldwater and a member of Students for a Democratic Society. In the late 1960s he embarked on a new period in his life, moving to rural West Virginia and becoming involved in movements promoting alternative technologies and renewable energy. He discusses his views opposing large institutions, ranging from government to corporations to universities.