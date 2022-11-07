Karl Hyde-The Outer Edges

Not Available

The Outer Edges is a unique feature length film collaboration between Karl Hyde (Underworld, Tomato) and director Kieran Evans (Finisterre, Kelly + Victor). Keeping London at arms length at all times, the film charts a course along the capital's invisible edges from North Essex to the river Thames. En route, the film celebrates a vibrant untold history as well as the dramatic locations and endearing attitudes of the people living and working along the same unmapped boundaries that Hyde crossed each day to record 'Edgeland', his first solo album.