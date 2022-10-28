Not Available

Karla & Katrine

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nordisk Film

Karla invites Katrine to spend the holidays with her, hoping they might become best friends. As it turns out, nothing goes as planned. Karla meets Jonas and falls in love for the first time, and she nearly forgets all about Katrine. However, the two girls are forced to put their difficulties aside for a while, as they join Jonas in exposing a local gang of thieves. Written by Nordisk Film Valby A/S

Cast

Nanna Finding KoppelKatrine
Ellen HillingsøRikke
Nicolaj KopernikusLeif
Therese GlahnDolly
Allan OlsenFrank
Joshua Marc BermanJonas

View Full Cast >

Images