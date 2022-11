Not Available

Denny Montana never looks at Claire. She has been working for him for four years and fallen in love at a distance. When Denny's brother Regan returns to oversee the sale of the family vineyard, Claire and Reganen makes pact. To make Denny jealous and lure him away from his girlfriend's bad influence. But what Claire and Regan did not take into account was how difficult it can be to control their own emotions.