When senior police inspector Vishwa Pratap Singh arrests Dr. Michael Dang, the leader of the international terrorist group PSO, the group blast the jail Dang is lodged in killing huge numbers of inmates including two of Vishwa's sons and his daughter-in-law; with Dang escaping in the process. Vishwa, who now calls himself Dada Thakur, is determined to put an end to Dang and his PSO gang. He enlists three death row inmates, Baiju Thakur, Johnny and former terrorist Khairuddin Kisti, Thakur personally trains to become disciplined fugitive hunters, and sets out to avenge his family's slaughter.