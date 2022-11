Not Available

When power-hungry Santiago (Juan Sebastian Mogollon) plots to have his wealthy cattle rancher father, Don Juan Diego Valbuena (Julio Medina), kidnapped, his unconscionable act of betrayal sets off a series of devastating events that threaten to destroy his family forever. Edgardo Román, Diana Angel, Victor Alvarez and Luz Stella Luengas also star in this tense thriller from writer-director Orlando Pardo.