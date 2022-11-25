Karobaar: The Business of Love

Not Available

Wealthy Rajiv Sinha and middle-classed Amar Saxena are two childhood friends, with similar likes, and tastes. Their similar habits lead them to being in love with the same woman - Seema, who loves Amar, and is willing to marry him no matter what. Rajiv attempts to offer money to Sapna's guardian so that he can marry her, in vain though. When Rajiv attempts to convince Amar that Sapna is being brought up by a prostitute by the name of Ratnabai, Amar is adamant, and marries Sapna, and takes her home to his brother and his family, where they are not welcomed, and asked to leave. Rajiv and Amar stop seeing each other, and regard each other as bitter enemies. Amar and Seema manage to exist, with Amar going on to become a successful prosecution attorney. Then they get the news that Rajiv has been charged with killing a young woman named Neelam Mehta. Amar is delighted for he will be given a chance to teach Rajiv a lesson, and possibly sentence him to death.