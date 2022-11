Not Available

KaruppanKaatu Valasu is a 2020 Indian Tamil-language Romantic Crime thriller film written and directed by Selvendran, starring Neelima Rani, Ebenezer Devaraj, George Vijay and Aaria in the leading roles. The film began production during Mid of July 2019. The film's cinematography and editing were handled by Shravan Saravanan and Tamil Kumaran, respectively, while Adithyha – Soorya composed the soundtrack album and background score. The film was Produced by Crew21 Entertainment.