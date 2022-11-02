Karuppusamy Kuththagaithaarar

Not Available

Karan plays this happy go lucky guy next door who is a small time contractor for cycle stands. When not at work, he kills time with his friends taking part in their mimicry troupe where he is famous for his Rajini look-alike acts. Life goes on for the protagonist until Meenakshi stumbles upon in his life. An aspiring medical student, she relates Karan’s benevolence to her late mother’s. Soon after, they both become victim of the stupid cupid’s bait. Although in love with the uncle, Karan insists that education should be her priority over romance. Besides, their love affair wreaks havoc in Meenakshi’s upper caste family, which is known for cast prejudices. With a family to resist and her education to pay attention to, Meenakshi find it tough to get along. Finally, a seamless climax tells it all as to how the couple manages to pull it off against all the odds, predominantly Meenakshi’s family.