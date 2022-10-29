Not Available

Karuzela is a four person drama. It is a journey inside the souls of the main characters across the reefs of everyday dilemmas - the merry-go-round of life. An individual approach to the subject, obscure narration and absence of easy answers is what allows every viewer to embark on their own journey around the universal story told in the film. They are not even 30 years old and they have problems with finding work. When something comes their way, it is only a temporary 'junk contract'.The characters have to overcome their weaknesses and face the harsh reality.They are taking their life exams and do not want to make wrong choices again.This is a game witch will evoke emotions, allow to identify with the main characters and their complex world