Karz Chukana Hai

Not Available

Alcoholic, arrogant, and a slacker, Atmaram, though coming from a poor family, has visions of grandeur, and believes that everyone else is subordinate to his wishes and instructions. This lands him in hot water with his employer, Seth Usman, and as a result he loses his job. Unable to support his family, namely his wife, Laxmi, and two grown sons, Ravi and Vijay, he starts living at home, dependent on his sons' incomes. Then fate delivers a cruel blow to Atmaram, leaving him alone and desolate. He decides to atone for his mistakes, but will he able to convince others of his good intentions, who are weary of him, and fear that this may be another ploy on his part to fool them again.