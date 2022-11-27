Karz: The Burden of Truth

Not Available

Suraj is the adopted son of a wealthy hotel owner who is haunted by memories of his birth mother's rejection. He befriends Raja not knowing that he is in fact his younger brother and even gives up his love Sapna to Raja. Through Raja he is reunited with his birth mother and it is revealed that she was raped by a criminal who fathered Suraj. After many fights, flying bodies, car chases, and broken glass, Suraj eventually exacts revenge on his birth father and dies happily in his mother's arms.