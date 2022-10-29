Not Available

Singer/Dancer Monty Oberoi meets and falls in love with Tina. He then starts hallucinating and having visions of an unknown place. His doctors advise him to take a break and he decides to travel to Kenya, where Tina resides with her uncle, Kabira, and guardian, Kamini. Monty experiences more incidents and feels as if he has been here before, while Tina notices that he appears to be more attracted to Kamini than herself. Neither are aware that Monty will soon be entrapped in a plot that will result in his sudden death.