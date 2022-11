Not Available

Kasabian bring special guests and huge hits to close day one of Reading 2017. Setlist: Ill Ray (The King), Bumblebeee, Eez-Eh(Daft Punk's "Around The World" outro), Underdog, Shoot the Runner, You're in Love With a Psycho, I.D., Club Foot, Re‐Wired, Treat, Empire, Bless This Acid House, Stevie, All Apologies(Nirvana cover), L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever) Encore: Comeback Kid, Vlad the Impaler, Fire