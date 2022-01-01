Kasabian: Live! - Live at the O2

Not Available

Filmed in high definition at London's renowned O2 Arena on December 15th, 2011, this is Kasabian's first stand alone DVD release. The show came on the back of the band's No.1 album Velociraptor! and the setlist combines tracks from that album with hits and classic album tracks from across their career so far. The concert was part of a sold out arena tour that covered the UK and Ireland at the end of last year. Kasabian are the recipients of numerous awards for Best Live Band and Best British Band in recent years and this new show with its spectacular and innovative staging will be a must have for their huge and dedicated fanbase.