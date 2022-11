Not Available

As a courtesan, Surajmukhi lives a life of servitude and exploitation that she longs to escape. Sultan Singh, rescuing her from an assault, is the first man to treat her with respect. Over time, Surajmukhi melts the sultan's harsh, unforgiving exterior and may find the bliss she's always wanted. Rekha, Dharmendra, Jagdeep and Chandrashekhar star in this tale of romance set against the backdrop of Indian history.