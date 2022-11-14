Kasane – Beauty and Fate

Not Available

Kasane Fuchi (Kyoko Yoshine) is the daughter of a beautiful, legendary actress. Kasane has excellent acting skills as well, but she is not attractive. She has a hard time due to her unattractiveness. Kasane has a lipstick left behind by her late mother. The lipstick holds a strange power. Whenever Kasane applies the lipstick and kisses someone, she takes that person's face. Meanwhile, Nina Tanzawa (Tao Tsuchiya) is a beautiful actress with poor acting skills. She meets Kasane Fuchi and their fates change.