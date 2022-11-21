Kasethan Kadavulada

Not Available

Parvathi (Manorama) is an extremely domineering second wife to Sivaswamy (Vennira Aadai Moorthy) and controls all his money treating him with scorn and disdain. When Sivaswamy's son Ramu (Muthuraman), son of his first wife, requires a sum of Rs. 3000 for his Sister's husband, she refuses instantly. With plenty of worry, Ramu and his cousin Shekar hatch a plot with Appaswamy (Thengai Sreenivasan) who pretends to be a fake swamiji in order to get to her money safe and steal a sum of Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile Rama (Lakshmi) is an orphan whose only friend is the doctor of a mental institution. When Rama wants a conduct certificate, the doctor bungles and hands over the certificate of a mad girl. Rama arrives at Parvathi's house to work as a secretary and Parvathi sees the certificate and decides to keep Rama at her house to humour her fearing her insanity. The film leads to plenty of humorous situations.