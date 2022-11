Not Available

'Behind The Barricades' is a look into Kasey Chambers - on and off stage - spanning six years. Live: Track List 1. Barricades & Brickwalls 2. Nullabor Song 3. Going Fishing 4. The Captain 5. Million Tears 6. Changed The Locks 7. I Still Pray 8. Not Pretty Enough 9. Top Of The World 10. We’re All Gonna Die Someday