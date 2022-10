Not Available

Shunsuke Honma is a detective from the #1 investigation team at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. Shunsuke takes a leave from work due to an injury. One day, his relative comes to see him and asks him if he can find his missing fiance Akiko Sekine. Shunsuke takes on the job and enlists the help of Detective Sadao Ikari. The detectives soon uncover the shocking truth behind the missing woman.