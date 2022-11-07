Not Available

Kasheer explores the complexities of life under military occupation from the point of view of three local artists living in the Kashmir Valley - a disputed territory in the Indian Himalayas on the border with Pakistan. Malik Sajad is a talented young political cartoonist whose panels offer biting satiric commentary on regional politics. An anonymous artist reflects on his childhood and the tragic changes the militancy brought to his neighborhood in abstract ink drawings. Gayoor Hassan's vibrant spiritual paintings reveal his quest for inner peace in the midst of perpetual social turmoil. Lushly photographed, 'Kasheer: Art, Culture and the Struggle for Azadi' is an observational documentary that provides a nuanced human perspective, creating space for thoughtful debate amid deeply polarizing politics.