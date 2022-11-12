Kashkoi Inu wa Hoezuni Warau

Not Available

Because of her last name "Kumada" (bear + rice paddy) and her appearance, Misa's high school classmates call her "Pooh" disparagingly. She obviously has no friends and can only let down her guard around her pet parrot and the goldfish in the science room at school. But, then she finds herself quickly becoming best friends with Izumi who is a cute and popular classmates. Although somewhat puzzled by Izumi's interest in her, Misa is excited about having a friend for the first time ever. But, Izumi's initial angelic demeanor gradually transforms into a demonic one.