The film starts with NSG Officer Shyam arresting a terrorist nicknamed Jagmohan Pandey. Usha Varma, the judge of the case happens to be the sister of the Indian Home Secretary Rajan Varma. In retaliation to the arrest, the terrorists kill Unni, Usha's son. Following this incident the government enlists Z Category protection for Justice Usha Varma and her family.Rajan Varma and Balram decide to give the assignment to the Black Cat Commando Team under Shyam's command.