Kasi is a 2001 Tamil drama film directed Vinayan which is the remake of the director's 1999 Malayalam film Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum. The film features Vikram in the title role of a blind young villager with Malayali actresses Kavya Madhavan and Kaveri, reprising her role she played in the original, portraying supporting roles. The film featured music composed by Ilaiyaraaja and was produced by Aroma Mani. The film was released on 14 December 2001 and won positive reviews from critics upon release