The film ‘Kasipatnam Chudara Babu’ featuring Vijayanand and Suprena is directed by Maddirala. Made on MSN Cinepark banner, Madhava Reddy produces the flick. Chakri composes the music with the new set of play-back singers. The music launch was organized last evening at Prasad Labs Preview Theatre. As per the formality, Krishna Bhagavan released the audio CD and presented the first copy to Jayaprakash Reddy, while the audio cassette was released by C Kalyan and the first copy of it was received by Chakri in the presence of all the film’s unit members. Music Director Chakri recollecting the days of the film making of ‘Avunu Vaalliddaru Ishta Paddaru’, said that he is a close associate of director Maddirala since then.