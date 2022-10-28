Not Available

The film starts with the murder of Priti (Divya Dutta), wife of Shekhar (Aftab Shivdasani), a well-known journalist. Inspector Lokhande (Ashutosh Rana) investigates the case and accuses Shekhar of the murder, saying he has enough evidences to arrest him. Upon getting bail from the court, Shekhar's lawyer tells him that he will not be able to fight his case because he is a corporate lawyer. He asks him to contact Simran Bhargav (Lisa Ray), who is a criminal lawyer to fight his case.