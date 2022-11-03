Not Available

The Van Loock family and the Fawzi family both live in Kassablanka, a popular multiethnic district of Antwerp. Mr. Van Loock is a rabid supporter of the extreme right-wing political party Flemish bloc. Mr. Fawzi, a Moroccan immigrant, is a conservative Muslim. In October 2000, one week prior to a hotly contested national election, 17-year-old Leilah Fawzi falls for 19-year-old Berwout Van Loock. This development sparks a sometimes hilarious and sometimes politically incorrect love story that explores the thin walls between love and hate.