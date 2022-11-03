Kasthooriman

Not Available

Sajan Joseph Alukka (Kunchako Boban) is a soft-spoken and studious young man, while his junior Priyamvada (Meera Jasmine) is smart and outgoing. Her close friend is in love with Sajan, but he avoids her by saying that his only ambition in life is to study hard and become an IAS. But Priya follows him and digs out the truth that though he hails from a rich family, his father has now gone bankrupt and has no money even to pay the exam fee. On hearing this, her friend ditches him. Slowly Priya starts having a soft corner for him.