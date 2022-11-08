Not Available

Kästner And Little Tuesday

ORF

Germany, 1931. The youth novel "Emil and the Detectives" is being filmed, which will make its author, Erich Kästner, world famous. An unusual friendship begins between the childless author and fatherless Hans, the 9-year-old playing the character Little Tuesday. Their friendship is put to the ultimate test in the Third Reich when Kästner's books are banned and little Hans becomes a Hitler Youth. Based on a true story.

Cast

Florian David FitzErich Kästner
Martin BrambachNietenführ
Saskia RosendahlTrude
Inga BuschMarigard Ohser
Teresa WeißbachHerti Kirchner
Katharina LorenzLotte Löhr

