Kasum Khoon Ki

Kishan has to come up with Rs.25,000/- in less than six months in order to get his sister married to Dharamdas' son. He is told that it is virtually impossible in this time and age to come up with this amount, unless one is involved in smuggling, drugs, and robberies. Kishan decides to re-locate to Bombay, and try and earn the money. He meets with Gafoore Mistry, and together they set out to accumulate the money, trying all sorts of chores, including stunt driving for movies. Kishan then rescues a young woman named Radha from hoodlums, and learns from her that her cop brother, Laxman, is imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, and is to be hanged soon. Kishan decides to help her brother, and in order to do this, he gets himself arrested and imprisoned in the same jail as Laxman. This is where he will learn that life is not all that easy, and there are easier ways to make the 25,000 rupess he needs for the marriage of his sister.