12-year-old makeup and fashion vlogger, Nina, has her world turned upside down, when she magically swaps identities with her school's star footballer, Rafiq. It's two weeks away from the school play and the state team football tryouts. Nina and Rafiq search high and low for a solution, even enlisting the help of a zany scientist. But as their search continues, the two begin to learn about each other's world.