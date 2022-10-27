Katapusang Labok

Not Available

In a rural seaside town, north of Cebu, Philippines, fisher folks face the harsh reality of human-induced environmental conditions. Fueled by the consequences of dwindling marine resources, Randy, a late 20's fisherman, has delved into the world of cockfighting. He wants to make his first try in the town's derby. His mother tells him that he can find hope and luck if he participates in the city's solemn procession for the feast of Senior Santo Nino. At the same time, Tonyo, a fellow fisher folk, invites Randy to take part in their fight against coral harvesters. Ultimately, Randy has to make a choice between his devotion or the struggle of the people.