Katatonia: Sanctitude

Sanctitude is a concert film filmed and recorded in the stunning candle-lit setting of London’s Union Chapel. The 80 minute set features 17 songs across the albums The Great Cold Distance, Viva Emptiness, Brave Murder Day, Last Fair Deal Gone Down and of course, Dead End Kings / Dethroned & Uncrowned, including fan favourite ‘Teargas’. The show closes with the sublime ‘The One You Are Looking For Is Not Here’ and a special guest appearance by Norwegian vocalist Silje Wergeland of Dutch legends The Gathering.