Katatonia: The Black Sessions

The Black Sessions is a best-of album from Katatonia. It contains the material from Katatonia's 1998-2003 era, which mainly consists of goth rock/doom metal material. This is the live performance by Katatonia in Krakow, Poland, while Katatonia was touring in support of Viva Emptiness. 1.Ghost of the Sun 2.Criminals 3.Teargas 4.I Break 5.I Am Nothing 6.Sweet Nurse 7.Tonight's Music 8.For My Demons 9.Chrome 10.Future of Speech 11.Complicity 12.Burn the Rememberance 13.Evidence 14.Deadhouse 15.Murder