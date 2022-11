Not Available

Katchi opens up with the young Saad, who falls outside the gender binary. Growing up in a middle class family, and striving for his true self, Saad encounters several gruesome events of bullying and molestation by other students at school. Later in life, Saad participates in a theatre show that portrays the lives of Trans* women, with his mother in the audience. Has she accepted her son? Or does the fear of losing family pride come in the way?