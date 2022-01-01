Kate Bush: Live at Hammersmith Odeon

Not Available

Live at Hammersmith Odeon is a live concert performance by the British singer Kate Bush. It is a recording of her first and only concert tour, The Tour of Life from 1979, first released on home video in 1981. The video was re-released in 1994 as a boxed set that included a CD version of the performance. A DVD version has been released 24 October 2012. In September 1979, Bush released an EP of four tracks recorded at the final dates of her only major tour, called On Stage, which reached #10 in the UK singles chart. The Hammersmith Odeon performance had been added at the last moment as a benefit for 21-year-old Bill Duffield, her lighting director, who had died at the Poole Arts Centre during the tour. Although it was rumoured that Bush declined to tour again due to this accident, coupled with other factors including a much rumoured fear of flying, she has since claimed that it was the toll of extensive travelling and performing to large audiences that deterred her from more tours