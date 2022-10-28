Kate Bush - The Whole Story

Not Available

With five albums under her belt from EMI Records, it was time for Kate to put out a greatest hits. She'd made it big with Hounds Of Love, which spawned four hit singles, and The Whole Story brings her EMI songs to closure. And it was this album that introduced me to Kate Bush, and the rest is history. The version of "Wuthering Heights" features a newer vocal, which is more developed than the girlish vocals of the Kick Inside days and helps the piano and drums of this song. Yes, she does sing about the longing about Kathy towards Heathcliff. Much better than the original.