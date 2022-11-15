Not Available

Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Wife, mother, duchess; a journey from working class to Windsor. Kate Middleton’s rise to royalty and influences of international intrigue and admired the world over. Taking her place on a global stage over night and tying the knot with the Duke of Cambridge and swiftly making monarchy history in the form of their first born and third in line to the throne Prince George. We document her incredible journey and delve into the often undisclosed but sort after history of someone who is now known world wide as The Duchess.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images