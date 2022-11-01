Kategorie C - Live im Ruhrpott

Not Available

For all the fans and friends who were there, or would like to have been there, finally a live - the recording has it all. An approximately two-hour concert was recorded with four professional cameras and set to music in Dolby Digital Studio quality. Optionally, you can also the concert in 16:9 and Dolby Surround 5.1 sound enjoy. Additional features: bonus clip and a backstage interview. There are still two live CDs of the concert, in the best digital audio quality. Facts: Language: German. Sound: PCM / Stereo - Dolby Digital. Picture: PAL 16:9. Extras: credits / bonus clip / backstage interview. Title list above is for the DVD and the two audio CDs