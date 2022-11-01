Not Available

Kategorie C - Live im Ruhrpott

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    For all the fans and friends who were there, or would like to have been there, finally a live - the recording has it all. An approximately two-hour concert was recorded with four professional cameras and set to music in Dolby Digital Studio quality. Optionally, you can also the concert in 16:9 and Dolby Surround 5.1 sound enjoy. Additional features: bonus clip and a backstage interview. There are still two live CDs of the concert, in the best digital audio quality. Facts: Language: German. Sound: PCM / Stereo - Dolby Digital. Picture: PAL 16:9. Extras: credits / bonus clip / backstage interview. Title list above is for the DVD and the two audio CDs

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images