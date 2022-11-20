Not Available

In Kate's Cardio Combat, the winner of Big Brother 3 Kate Lawler certainly looks the part; with a tanned and toned body, blonde hair and a natural affinity for cropped tops and trousers. Though obviously intended for women who want Lawler's body, and men who might want a physique to attract women with great bodies, it's unclear as to exactly whom this will really appeal. Lawler might claim this is for men who wouldn't be seen dead in a leotard doing yoga. But will they be seen dead flaunting this title on their shelves?