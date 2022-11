Not Available

the film is about how a barber's life is turned upside down when a film unit comes to the village for a shoot, and the news spreads that superstar Ashok Raj (Mammootty) is the barber's childhood friend. The script also by Srinivasan is so layered that every frame has a comment to make about the world and every line of the dialogue, on the mores of the society. The craze for celebrities and the problems of leading a principled life are discussed without being preachy.