Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam

Thamizh (Santhosh ) is a highly talented, yet struggling director, waiting for his big break. His stories are very well appreciated, but that's the end of the story. However, he has an understanding wife Daksha (Akhila), who agrees to marry Thamizh and also earn for the family, until he finds his feet firm on cine ground. Along with Thamizh are Arvind (Dinesh), Shirley (Sahithya), Murali (Vijay Ram) and most Seenu (Thambi Ramaiah) who all are waiting for their big day in the cine industry, as the extraordinary talents themselves. And they set out to think and think every day on how and what is the story.